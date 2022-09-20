VavaCars raises $37m in Series C to fuel its success in Türkiye

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) ISTANBUL, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a-based online trading platform for buying and selling used cars, has closed itsC funding round at a premium to itsB funding in November 2021 raising. A combination of existing and new investors participated, alongside founding investor, Vitol. The funding will be used to consolidate' position as's leading reseller of used cars. Since launch in April 2019 in Turkiye, where it operates in close partnership with the leadingretailer, Petrol Ofisi,is Turkiye's leading reseller of used cars. In the first half of 2022,sold more than 20,000 cars and generated in excess of $500m in ...