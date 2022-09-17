NXT Level Up 16.09.2022 Episodio 31 (Di sabato 17 settembre 2022) Buongiorno amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con il roster dei pesi leggeri targato NXT. Il format è sempre quello, quindi, direi di partire subito. Risultati NXT Level Up Dante Chen ha sconfitto Bryson Montana; Indi Hartwell ha sconfitto Valentina Feroz; Andre Chase ha sconfitto Myles Borne. E così finisce questa puntata, alla prossima Leggi su zonawrestling
NXT Level Up 16-09-2022 Risultati – WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
NXT Level Up (9/16) Results: Indi Hartwell, Duke Hudson, Ivy Nile, And More CompeteThe newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, September 16, on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. . @ivynile_wwe and @TatumPaxley look to pick up a huge win against ...
