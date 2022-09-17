FIFA 23 - Settimana delle valutazioniAnnunci per Dragon Ball al Tokyo Game ShowWorld of Warcraft - filmato dietro le quinte505 GAMES CELEBRA IL SUCCESSO AL TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile ridefinirà il concetto di Battle royale Call of Duty: Next: Una nuova mappa Al Mazrah, in Call of Duty: ...CALL OF DUTY NEXT - I PRINCIPALI ANNUNCIMaltempo Marche : almeno 10 morti e 4 dispersi, tra loro due bambiniNFL PRO ERA in uscita su piattaforma Meta QuestGTA Online: arriva la nuova serie della comunitàUltime Blog

NXT Level Up 16 09 2022 Episodio 31

NXT Level
NXT Level Up 16.09.2022 Episodio 31 (Di sabato 17 settembre 2022) Buongiorno amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con il roster dei pesi leggeri targato NXT. Il format è sempre quello, quindi, direi di partire subito. Risultati NXT Level Up Dante Chen ha sconfitto Bryson Montana; Indi Hartwell ha sconfitto Valentina Feroz; Andre Chase ha sconfitto  Myles Borne. E così finisce questa puntata, alla prossima
