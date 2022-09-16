Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid: Regé-Jean Page e Glen Powell nella serie reboot prodotta dai Russo (Di venerdì 16 settembre 2022) Regé-Jean Page e Glen Powell saranno i nuovi Paul Newman e Robert Redford nella serie reboot Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, prodotta dai fratelli Russo La star di Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page e l'interprete di Top Gun: Maverick Glen Powell reciteranno fianco a fianco nella serie reboot del cult western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Come rivela l'Hollywood Reporter, la coppia reciterà nello show prodotto dai fratelli Joe and Anthony Russo per Amazon Prime Video. ...Leggi su movieplayer
MoviesAsbury : Il classico western #ButchCassidyAndSundanceKid sarà adattato in una nuova serie Amazon prodotta dai #RussoBrothers… - sallyvg : Ma noooo. Non toccatemi Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid! Per Hollywood nulla è sacro ?? - f4f62 : RT @HariSel95300131: Ricordate la scena della bicicletta in Butch Cassidy (con Newman e Redford)? 'Il futuro sarà anche tuo, ma per il pres… - HariSel95300131 : Ricordate la scena della bicicletta in Butch Cassidy (con Newman e Redford)? 'Il futuro sarà anche tuo, ma per il p… - HariSel95300131 : @martinoloiacono Si ricorda la scena della bicicletta in Butch Cassidy (con Newman e Redford)? 'Il futuro sarà anch… -
