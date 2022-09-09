CATL and BMW Group reach framework agreement on cylindrical battery supply (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) NINGDE, China, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CATL and BMW Group announced today a multi-year agreement on the supply of cylindrical battery cells to power the German carmaker's new series of electric models of its NEUE KLASSE starting from 2025. According to the agreement, CATL will deliver to BMW Group the new cylindrical battery cells, which come with a standard diameter of 46 millimeters and will be produced at two of CATL's future battery plants in China and Europe, each with an annual capacity of up to 20 GWh dedicated to BMW Group. Powered by CATL's new round cells, the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology used in the NEUE ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Jeep Avenger: svelato finalmente la nuova entry level del brandQuesta batteria sarà sempre fornita inizialmente dal CATL cinese. La nuova joint venture ACC che riunisce Stellantis, TotalEnergies e Mercedes deve quindi subentrare. Per quanto riguarda la gamma dei ...
Stellantis: dal 2024 a Saragozza l'80% dell'energia sarà di origine verdeI moduli batteria o celle forniti da CATL arrivano a detta officina, che poi devono essere ... Stellantis Stellantis Africa and Middle East svela i suoi piani per il futuro La nuova batteria CATL agli ioni di sodio arriva entro il 2023 InsideEVs Italia
