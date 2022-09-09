Regina Elisabetta : il principe Harry non è riuscito a salutarlaPicchiati per 100 euro : rapinatori bloccati in direttaFirenze : Bevono 7mila euro di champagne e scappanoMorte Regina Elisabetta : le esequie solenni tra 10 giorniLUPO DECAPITATO E APPESO AD UN CARTELLO STRADALE: GLI ANIMALISTI ...STEELRISING È ORA DISPONIBILE SU PC E CONSOLEITALIAN CUP RAINBOW SIX E ITALIAN ROCKET CHAMPIONSHIPInsta360 X3 - nuova Action Cam tascabile rendere magica ogni azione505 GAMES SARÀ AL TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022Sony presenta il nuovo speaker SRS-XV900Ultime Blog

CATL and BMW Group reach framework agreement on cylindrical battery supply

CATL and BMW Group reach framework agreement on cylindrical battery supply (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) NINGDE, China, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

CATL and BMW Group announced today a multi-year agreement on the supply of cylindrical battery cells to power the German carmaker's new series of electric models of its NEUE KLASSE starting from 2025. According to the agreement, CATL will deliver to BMW Group the new cylindrical battery cells, which come with a standard diameter of 46 millimeters and will be produced at two of CATL's future battery plants in China and Europe, each with an annual capacity of up to 20 GWh dedicated to BMW Group. Powered by CATL's new round cells, the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology used in the NEUE ...
