Tenovos Joins MACH Alliance to Further Strengthen Integrated Approach to Digital Asset Management (DAM) for Enterprises (Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Tenovos, the data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform, has joined the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. Founded with the mission of creating a best-in-class DAM that acts as the foundation for supporting the entire Asset lifecycle from creation to publishing, Tenovos shares the common belief that interoperability between systems and open architecture is the future of software development. This Approach empowers enterprise brands to select an ecosystem of other best-in-class technology that allows content, information, and data to pass seamlessly, making teams more collaborative and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
