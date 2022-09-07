CGTN: Why China is speeding up research on core technologies (Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
"Hello, everyone. I'm out of the module. I'm feeling good," Chinese Taikonauts Chen Dong said when he kicked off his spacewalk last week. Chen and fellow Shenzhou-14 crew member Liu Yang completed all six-hour-long extravehicular tasks on Friday (September 2), marking the fifth spacewalk outside China's space station and the first out of the newly-launched Wentian lab module. Since 2020, China has successfully carried out a series of flight mission, including the space station core module Tianhe, the Shenzhou-12 and Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft, and the Tianzhou-2 and Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft, achieving remarkable progress in China's space program. Not only in aerospace, for the past decade, Chinese scientists are striving for breakthroughs in core ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Original productions taking you closer to China in the New Era'Foodwise' and 'Why We Love Dunhuang' unroll the vibrant cultural tapestry of China, and take ... CGTN also unveiled 'China Box,' an interactive video product which will come in October. China Box ...
CGTN: How practice at local level enriches China's governanceThat's why I insist on action, which is essential in implementing our theories, guidelines and ... 'We shall do this, and strive for it without turning back." https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 07 - 04/...
Opinion: Huawei Mate 50 is too pricy as a 4G phoneThe used-to-be Chinese smartphone giant Huawei has released its latest flagship product – the Mate 50 series. Though the new phones are packed with unique new features, the premium prices and lack of ...
