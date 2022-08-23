Teamfight Tactics: aggiornamento LANDE DRACONICHE: REAMI INESPLORATIFARMING SIMULATOR 22 : NUOVO CONTENUTO “PUMPS N’ HOSESNovità per Battlefield 2042Oltre 20 milioni di giocatori per MultiVersusThe Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths disponibile Un posto al sole dal 29 Agosto nuovo orario. Inizierà alle 20.50Matteo Salvini e il post di Emis Killa : Ha ragione, vota Lega!A Controcorrente scontro tra Giovanni Frajese e Matteo BassettiIl calcio della vita reale influenza i giochi FIFA?Regali aziendali: ecco un’idea utile per i tuoi collaboratoriUltime Blog

Zerion Pharma and Hovione extend partnership to cover use of the Dispersome® technology platform in nutraceuticals

Zerion Pharma and Hovione extend partnership to cover use of the Dispersome® technology platform in nutraceuticals (Di martedì 23 agosto 2022) LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Hovione and Zerion Pharma A/S (Zerion) today announced an extension of their collaboration on Zerion's Dispersome® technology into the nutraceutical/dietary supplements field. Many dietary supplements suffer from low solubility. This results in poor bioavailability and consequently limits the physiological effect of the supplement. To overcome these limitations, the two companies will collaborate and apply the solubility enhancing Dispersome® technology for the development and commercialization of certain nutraceutical products.   The first product candidate selected for joint development is an antioxidant with multiple health benefits and known for its extremely low solubility and ...
