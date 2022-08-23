Zerion Pharma and Hovione extend partnership to cover use of the Dispersome® technology platform in nutraceuticals (Di martedì 23 agosto 2022) LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Hovione and Zerion Pharma A/S (Zerion) today announced an extension of their collaboration on Zerion's Dispersome® technology into the nutraceutical/dietary supplements field. Many dietary supplements suffer from low solubility. This results in poor bioavailability and consequently limits the physiological effect of the supplement. To overcome these limitations, the two companies will collaborate and apply the solubility enhancing Dispersome® technology for the development and commercialization of certain nutraceutical products. The first product candidate selected for joint development is an antioxidant with multiple health benefits and known for its extremely low solubility and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hovione and Zerion Pharma A/S (Zerion) today announced an extension of their collaboration on Zerion's Dispersome® technology into the nutraceutical/dietary supplements field. Many dietary supplements suffer from low solubility. This results in poor bioavailability and consequently limits the physiological effect of the supplement. To overcome these limitations, the two companies will collaborate and apply the solubility enhancing Dispersome® technology for the development and commercialization of certain nutraceutical products. The first product candidate selected for joint development is an antioxidant with multiple health benefits and known for its extremely low solubility and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Zerion PharmaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zerion Pharma