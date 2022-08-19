Slaps and Beans 2 - In arrivo a inizio del 2023Metaverso: The Sandbox lancia Alpha Season 3Rollerdrome è disponibile per PlayStation e PC5 motivi per scegliere di affidare la vendita della propria casa a un ...Bezior XF200 : Offerta Bicicletta elettricaEuropei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioUltime Blog

DELOREAN'S GULLWING DOORS RETURN AFTER 40 YEARS (Di venerdì 19 agosto 2022) - DELOREAN Motors Reimagined Debuts Alpha5 at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

DELOREAN Motors Reimagined's Alpha5 took the stage today during the 71st Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the world's premier celebration of the automobile. The stylish coupe is an extension of DELOREAN, one of the world's most iconic brands, and was inspired by the DNA of its famous predecessors, the DMC-12 and DMC-24.   Crafted in partnership with Italdesign, the all-electric, 2+2 vehicle maintains the signature GULLWING DOORS, classic rear louvers and three-layered taillights. The design process also included the utilization of uncovered archives and representations of automotive design over the last 40 YEARS to develop three generational concept ...
