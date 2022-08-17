Soroco Launches First-Ever Task Mining Playbook by Everest Group

5 motivi per scegliere di affidare la vendita della propria casa a un ...Europei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioWay of the Hunter RecensioneWRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Ultime Blog

 Soroco, one of the world's First work graph companies, today announced the launch of the First-Ever Task Mining Playbook by Everest Group, a leading research firm. This Playbook is a First-of-its-kind guide that empowers enterprises at various stages of their transformation journey with insights, methodologies, and practical advice to achieve best-in-class outcomes through the work graph. It also gives IT and business leaders the foundation they need to get the most out of this transformative technology. "The new Everest Group Task Mining Playbook empowers enterprises with ...
Soroco, one of the world's first work graph companies, today announced the launch of the first-ever Task Mining Playbook by Everest Group, a leading research firm.
