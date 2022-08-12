Queclink Shenzhen R&D Center Relocation & Expansion (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global manufacturer of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, recently celebrated the Relocation and upgrade of the Shenzhen Research and Development Center. The new premise is located in the Zhigu Industrial Park in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, a city also known as the Center of the technological revolution in China. Nearly 200 listed tech companies are located in the Nanshan District, making it an ideal location for the company focusing on IoT innovation. The regional advantage brings great convenience to product development and innovation meanwhile helping the experienced technical team refine their work. In addition to this, the easier access to supply chain and market frontiers allows the team quickly respond to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
