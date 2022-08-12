Viaggiare con animali domestici – 3 Consigli utiliGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a Cappuccio ...Xbox ritorna in presenza alla Gamescom 2022Tower of Fantasy disponibile oraSuper Sexy! Il costume di Wanda Nara è davvero strettoAutorumox : Il nuovo autovelox e le Multe per i rumoriCappe da cucina: tipologie, caratteristiche e modelli a confrontoI Macko trionfano nella finale del PG Nationals Summer Split 2022ROLLERDROME: due nuovi videoUDYR, l'eremita spirituale, rinasce nella patch 12.16Ultime Blog

Queclink Shenzhen R&D Center Relocation & Expansion (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global manufacturer of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, recently celebrated the Relocation and upgrade of the Shenzhen Research and Development Center. The new premise is located in the Zhigu Industrial Park in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, a city also known as the Center of the technological revolution in China. Nearly 200 listed tech companies are located in the Nanshan District, making it an ideal location for the company focusing on IoT innovation. The regional advantage brings great convenience to product development and innovation meanwhile helping the experienced technical team refine their work. In addition to this, the easier access to supply chain and market frontiers allows the team quickly respond to ...
