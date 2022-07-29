AEW Dark 27.07.2022 (Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) Dagli Universal Studios di Orlando in Florida e di Dublino in Irlanda è andata in scena una nuova puntata di AEW Dark, parecchi i match disputati con difesa del titolo All Atlantic. Ecco i risultati: Kiera Hogan batte Allie Recks Alex Reynolds batte Ryan Nemeth Marina Shafir batte Tracy Nyxx Slim J batte Blake Li Julia Hart batte Renee Michelle Cole Karter batte Mike Orlando Angelo Parker batte Cameron Stewart Ari Daivari batte Blake Christian Dante Martin batte Peter Avalon AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) batte LJ Cleary mantenendo il titolo Leggi su zonawrestling (Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) Dagli Universal Studios di Orlando in Florida e di Dublino in Irlanda è andata in scena una nuova puntata di AEW, parecchi i match disputati con difesa del titolo All Atlantic. Ecco i risultati: Kiera Hogan batte Allie Recks Alex Reynolds batte Ryan Nemeth Marina Shafir batte Tracy Nyxx Slim J batte Blake Li Julia Hart batte Renee Michelle Cole Karter batte Mike Orlando Angelo Parker batte Cameron Stewart Ari Daivari batte Blake Christian Dante Martin batte Peter Avalon AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) batte LJ Cleary mantenendo il titolo

