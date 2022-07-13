210 PERC cell efficiency achieves 24.5%, Trina Solar breaks world record for the 24th time (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) CHANGZHOU, China, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On July 5, Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology (SKL PVST) announced that its proprietary industrial larger-area 210mm×210mm high-efficiency PERC Solar cell, has achieved the efficiency of 24.5%, independently confirmed by National Institute of Metrology, China. It sets a new record for 210 p-type monocrystalline silicon PERC cells. This is the 24th time that Trina Solar creates the new world record, manifesting the company's long-standing technology leadership. Trina Solar technologies including multi-layer
Trina Solar ranks 'AAA' in latest PV Tech Bankability Report with its 210×210mm TOPCon cell achieving a maximum efficiency of 25.5%. The company has also set a high benchmark for efficiency of its PERC and HJT cells. Trina's high value Vertex modules
Risen Energy launches ultra - low - carbon BIPV and HJT products. The new product- Hyper - ion cell uses 210 HJT half - cut 120 micron and microcrystalline with an open voltage above 750mV and ultra - thin wafers that are quite a bit less thick than TOPCon and PERC
210 PERC cell efficiency achieves 24.5%, Trina Solar breaks world record for the 24th time. Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology (SKL PVST) announced that its proprietary industrial larger-area 210mm×210mm high-efficiency PERC solar cell, has achieved the
