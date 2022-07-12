Jackery Gears Up for Prime Day with Global Deals

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) FREMONT, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a leader in innovative, best-in-class portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is planning a raft of special offers for AmazonDay, running from July 12-13. The company, known for its cutting-edge consumer-based solar technology, has prepared specialfor Amazon customers in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United States, and Canada, among others. For those who are about to enjoy their summer timesa plan of camping in the backyard or the wild,is ready to keep everything in a camping field or outdoor forest adventures powered up.Solar Generator 2000 Pro,'s most advanced green energy product yet? campers can pack up and go whenever, ...