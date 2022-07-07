Diablo Immortal nuovi aggiornamenti in arrivo questa settimanaANNUNCIATO THE DIVISION RESURGENCE MOBILERicerca dispersi Marmolada : in campo specialistiAlluvioni Australia : evacuate 60 mila personeGod of War Ragnarök verrà lanciato l'11.09.2022.Nintendo Switch – Modello OLED edizione speciale Splatoon 3Italian Video Game Awards 2022: ecco i vincitori Hisense presenta la nuova gamma TV 2022Cellularline lancia il sistema di ricarica 3 in 1 per dispositivi ...Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Co-Op TrailerUltime Blog

GigaSpaces Joins Forces with IBM and Wix to Offer an Open Platform that Dramatically Accelerates Enterprise Digital Innovation

This joint solution will enable organizations to speed up the building and launching of new Digital services by up to 10x.

GigaSpaces Joins Forces with IBM and Wix to Offer an Open Platform that Dramatically Accelerates Enterprise Digital Innovation (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) This joint solution will enable organizations to speed up the building and launching of new Digital services by up to 10x. NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

GigaSpaces is joining Forces with IBM and Wix to design a joint Digital Acceleration Hub (DAH), that will accelerate the pace at which Enterprises and start-ups can build and deploy new Digital services.   DAH Accelerates Digital transformation by helping companies build new data services in just days instead of months, as much as 10x faster than current development cycles, while enabling high speed iterations on existing Digital services. The joint solution combines GigaSpaces' high-performance in-memory data ...
https://www.wix.com About GigaSpaces: GigaSpaces is a global pioneer of in - memory computing, building one of the market's first Digital Integration Hubs - an out - of - the - box solution that ...

https://www.wix.com About GigaSpaces: GigaSpaces is a global pioneer of in - memory computing, building one of the market's first Digital Integration Hubs - an out - of - the - box solution that ...

This joint solution will enable organizations to speed up the building and launching of new digital services by up to 10x. NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 ...

