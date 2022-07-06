Soaring inflation prompts USMCA businesses to strengthen management of customer credit risk, Atradius survey reveals (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) As inflation darts upwards, increasing pressure on their liquidity and borrowing power, USMCA companies strengthen credit risk management to protect profitability over the coming months AMSTERDAM, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The impact of the alarming surge of inflation on businesses, and the consequent need to take measures to protect their profitability and viability, lies at the heart of the results of the latest Payment Practices Barometer survey conducted by global credit insurer Atradius among companies in Canada, Mexico and the United States (USMCA). Several factors like sharply rising energy prices, and the severe instability caused by geopolitical unrest, have sent the global ...Leggi su iltempo
The impact of the alarming surge of inflation on businesses, and the consequent need to take measures to protect their profitability and viability, lies at the heart of the results of the latest Payment Practices Barometer survey conducted by global credit insurer Atradius among companies in Canada, Mexico and the United States (USMCA). Several factors like sharply rising energy prices, and the severe instability caused by geopolitical unrest, have sent the global ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Luxury - Home Sales Sink 18%, the Biggest Decline Since the Start of the PandemicThe luxury market is cooling as soaring interest rates, a tepid stock market, inflation and economic certainty put a damper on demand. For a luxury buyer, a higher mortgage rate can mean a monthly ...
Here Are Eight U.S. Migration Hotspots Where Homes Are Still Relatively AffordableSun Belt migration hotspots are also home to some of the highest inflation rates in the U. S., meaning costs of other goods and services are also soaring. While they're still some of the hottest ...
The sum also rises: Hemingway enthusiasts and other tourists in Spain confront an inflation rate higher than the U.S.’sINTERNATIONAL LIVING It’s an early summer afternoon in Madrid, and the world’s oldest restaurant is abuzz with a cacophony of tourist and local voices, knives and forks, bottles and ...
Zahawi vows to honour pledge on teachers’ payThe former education secretary was appointed Chancellor in a reshuffle forced on Boris Johnson by a raft of resignations.
Soaring inflationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Soaring inflation