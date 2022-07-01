Virtual Pangea and Moretti Fine Art Gallery Announce Partnership to bring Old Masters Art into the Metaverse (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) Moretti Fine Art Gallery Set to Inaugurate Virtual Pangea's Block-0 ZUG, Switzerland, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Blockchain innovator Virtual Pangea AG (www.VirtualPangea.com) Announces its Partnership with the critically acclaimed Moretti Fine Art Gallery, set to open its first Virtual Gallery in the company's Metaverse later in the year. The news comes as the Old Italian Masters Gallery specializing in paintings and sculptures from the 14th to the 17th century, is opening today its doors to a new, refurbished space in London, 12-13 Duke Street, St. James's. As one ...Leggi su iltempo
Blockchain innovator Virtual Pangea AG (www.VirtualPangea.com) Announces its Partnership with the critically acclaimed Moretti Fine Art Gallery, set to open its first Virtual Gallery in the company's Metaverse later in the year. The news comes as the Old Italian Masters Gallery specializing in paintings and sculptures from the 14th to the 17th century, is opening today its doors to a new, refurbished space in London, 12-13 Duke Street, St. James's. As one ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Fabrizio Moretti apre una galleria a Londra - Cronaca - lanazione.itInoltre, Moretti Fine Art aprirà anche come galleria virtuale nel Metaverso nel prossimo futuro grazie a una partnership con Virtual Pangea, società blockchain che sta sviluppando un ecosistema ...
Fabrizio Moretti apre una nuova galleria d'arte a LondraMoretti Fine Art aprirà anche come galleria virtuale nel Metaverso nel prossimo futuro grazie a una partnership con Virtual Pangea, società blockchain che sta sviluppando un ecosistema metaverso ... Fabrizio Moretti: «Investo nel metaverso. A Firenze ho chiuso, non si fa business» Corriere Fiorentino
Virtual Pangea and Moretti Fine Art Gallery Announce Partnership to bring Old Masters Art into the MetaverseMoretti Fine Art Gallery Set to Inaugurate Virtual Pangea's Block-0 ZUG, Switzerland, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain innovator Virtual ...
Singer Dominique Maharaj Debuts Yogev Remix 'My Beautiful Mistake' by Juanito Cardona and Yogev in the MetaverseLatin American and Hollywood actress, singer, and songwriter releases new song-experience in Landian.io metaverse.MEDELLÍN, Colombia, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dominique Maharaj ...
Virtual PangeaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Virtual Pangea