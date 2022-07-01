Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/"Young people incan't be confined to. We'd better have a whole picture of our motherland," said Tsang Yi, a young entrepreneur from. Yi, who founded a hackerspace company in southern Chineseof Shenzhen, toldthat he hopes to inspire moreto purse their career in the Guangdong--Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), saying "this is the best time for young people fromto integrateand to realize their value in life." With the local job market under great ...