CGTN: Hong Kong youths embrace brighter future as city integrates into national development (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
"Young people in Hong Kong can't be confined to Hong Kong. We'd better have a whole picture of our motherland," said Tsang Yi, a young entrepreneur from Hong Kong. Yi, who founded a hackerspace company in southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, told CGTN that he hopes to inspire more Hong Kong youths to purse their career in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), saying "this is the best time for young people from Hong Kong to integrate into national development and to realize their value in life." With the local job market under great ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
"Young people in Hong Kong can't be confined to Hong Kong. We'd better have a whole picture of our motherland," said Tsang Yi, a young entrepreneur from Hong Kong. Yi, who founded a hackerspace company in southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, told CGTN that he hopes to inspire more Hong Kong youths to purse their career in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), saying "this is the best time for young people from Hong Kong to integrate into national development and to realize their value in life." With the local job market under great ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Xi a Hong Kong per i 25 anni: addio libertà. Ribelli spariti, media chiusi, elezioni farsa...Hong Kong lo ha fatto capire ieri la televisione globale cinese China Global Television Network (Cgtn), che trasmette in inglese in tutto il mondo la voce ufficiale di Pechino. Due studenti di Hong ...
CGTN: Hong Kong 25 years on: A cultural bond between China and the worldhttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 06 - 30/Hong - Kong - 25 - years - on - A - cultural - bond - between - China - and - the - world - - 1bhc01Ua5ws/index.html
Xi a Hong Kong per i 25 anni: addio libertà. Ribelli spariti, media chiusi, elezioni farsaCelebrazioni in stile maoista nell'ex colonia inglese. Lodato il lavoro di "normalizzazione" dell'ex premier Carrie Lam. La grancassa delle tv ...
CGTN: 'One Country, Two Systems' ensures Hong Kong's prosperity, stabilityBEIJING, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hong Kong celebrates the 25th anniversary of its return to China, the 'One Country, Two Systems' policy is ...
CGTN HongSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Hong