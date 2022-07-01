Dettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOChiusi i reparti covid : al San Giovanni pannoloni ai pazienti per ...Mascherine FFP2 obbligatorie : bisognerà tornare a utilizzarleGeForce NOW arriva sui nuovi televisori SamsungAtlanta ospiterà le semifinali di League of LegendsRivisita la terra di Northrend nella serie Costruire AzerothUltime Blog

Antaisolar launches new BIPV product | propels zero-carbon transformation of buildings

Antaisolar launches
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
XIAMEN, China, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29th, Antaisolar, the leading supplier of the whole ...

zazoom
Commenta
Antaisolar launches new BIPV product, propels zero-carbon transformation of buildings (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) XIAMEN, China, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On June 29th, Antaisolar, the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, held a new product launch online event. At this event, Antaisolar's new product Taiyang Roof, a building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) product, was officially released. "As the whole society attaches importance to low-carbon development, the distributed PV market will usher in broader development opportunities, and the combination of PV and building plays an increasingly important part of the PV installation," Antaisolar's CEO Jasmine Huang said. "Antaisolar has developed its distributed PV market for many years and accumulated rich technical experience". Based on the BIPV ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Antaisolar launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Antaisolar launches Antaisolar launches BIPV product propels