Antaisolar launches new BIPV product | propels zero-carbon transformation of buildings

On June 29th, Antaisolar, the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, held a new product launch online event. At this event, Antaisolar's new product Taiyang Roof, a building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) product, was officially released. "As the whole society attaches importance to low-carbon development, the distributed PV market will usher in broader development opportunities, and the combination of PV and building plays an increasingly important part of the PV installation," Antaisolar's CEO Jasmine Huang said. "Antaisolar has developed its distributed PV market for many years and accumulated rich technical experience". Based on the BIPV ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
