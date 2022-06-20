RISULTATI: ICW Fight Forever: Resa dei Conti 18.06.2022 (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena lo scorso Sabato a S. Paolo d’Argon (BG): ICW Fight Forever: Resa dei ContiSabato 18 Giugno – S. Paolo d’Argon (BG) Tag Team MatchZoom & Spencer battono Luke Strike & Sirio Bjorn batte Luca De Pazzi Tag Team MatchI Manzi Italiani (Charlie Kid & Dave Atlas) battono Eron Sky & Machete Titolo Interregionale ICWNick Freddi* batte Gabriel Bach (c) per Squalifica, Bach mantiene il Titolo Triple Treat Match for ICW Fight Forever TitleDennis (c) batte Mirko Mori e Psycho Mike e mantiene il Titolo Lupo batte Jesse Jones w/Sonny Vegas Resa dei Conti MatchLa Casta (Alessandro Corleone, Andy Manero, Kobra, Mr. Excellent e RIOT) battono Rebel Souls (Trevis Montana, Kronos, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
ICW Fight Forever: Resa dei Conti – Risultati dell'evento

Venticinquesima edizione di Fight Forever, il format di punta in casa ICW, che ha portato in scena l'ultimo atto nella grande rivalità tra La Casta e il team formato da Trevis Montana e i Rebel Souls.
