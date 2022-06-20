Hisense presenta Hi Move Series, la gamma di aspirapolvere senza filo ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds: gli auricolari da portare in vacanzaJennifer Aniston spara sulle influencer : diventano famose e non ...Elettra Lamborghini insulta pubblico durante il dj set : Siete dei ...Kasia Smutniak vs Giorgia Meloni ... volano gli insulti!Isola dei famosi : ecco perchè Edoardo Tavassi abbandona il giocoMonza : Investe un pedone, scappa e poi picchia un testimone ...Adriana Volpe fuori dal Gf Vip : Maurizio Costanzo spiega perchèCarolina Marconi e la nuova dieta dopo il tumoreKim Kardashian e polemiche per l'abito di MarylinUltime Blog

CGTN | China stresses the need to advance economic globalization amid global crisis

CGTN China
- BEIJING, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world deals with major changes and a pandemic unseen ...

CGTN: China stresses the need to advance economic globalization amid global crisis

As the world deals with major changes and a pandemic unseen in a century, China has highlighted the importance of advancing globalization even as the economic integration process faces headwinds. To forge greater synergy for development and close the development gap, the international community needs to pool cooperation resources, platforms and networks of development partnerships, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday in a virtual address to the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International economic Forum. "We have full confidence in China's economic development," Xi said. "China will continue to promote high-quality development, expand high-standard opening-up with firm ...
