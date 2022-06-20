CGTN: China stresses the need to advance economic globalization amid global crisis (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) - BEIJING, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
As the world deals with major changes and a pandemic unseen in a century, China has highlighted the importance of advancing globalization even as the economic integration process faces headwinds. To forge greater synergy for development and close the development gap, the international community needs to pool cooperation resources, platforms and networks of development partnerships, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday in a virtual address to the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International economic Forum. "We have full confidence in China's economic development," Xi said. "China will continue to promote high-quality development, expand high-standard opening-up with firm ...Leggi su iltempo
As the world deals with major changes and a pandemic unseen in a century, China has highlighted the importance of advancing globalization even as the economic integration process faces headwinds. To forge greater synergy for development and close the development gap, the international community needs to pool cooperation resources, platforms and networks of development partnerships, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday in a virtual address to the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International economic Forum. "We have full confidence in China's economic development," Xi said. "China will continue to promote high-quality development, expand high-standard opening-up with firm ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
PRCPadova : @stebaraz @marcocattaneo No, è stato raggiunto. Però per circa 1000 secondi - kompagno : RT @OttobreInfo: per la situazione dei diritti umani nella regione autonoma dello Xinjiang' - OttobreInfo : per la situazione dei diritti umani nella regione autonoma dello Xinjiang' - OttobreInfo : RT @fedeoliasr: Aggiungo - fedeoliasr : Aggiungo -
CGTN: Father's Day: Xi Jinping's father had told him to stay close to the people'Stay loyal to the Party' 'There are many noble characters I wish to inherit from my father,' Xi Jinping, then - governor of southeast China'sFujian Province, said in a letter of felicitation to his ...
CGTN: China stresses the need to advance economic globalization amid global crisisChina stands ready to work with Russia and all other countries to explore development prospects, ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 06 - 17/Xi - addresses - 25th - St - Petersburg - International - ...
CGTN: China stresses the need to advance economic globalization amid global crisisBEIJING, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world deals with major changes and a pandemic unseen in a century, China has highlighted the importance of advancing globalization even as the economic ...
Zoo provides cooling service for animals in E ChinaAs temperature soars in many parts of China, a zoo in Jinan City of east China's Shandong Province provided extra "services" for the animals to help them beat the heat, including spraying cold water ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China