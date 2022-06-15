TEKKEN World Tour 2022 - registrazione aperta ai giocatoriPUBBLICATO IL DLC DI HEXTECH MAYHEM: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYFallout 76 | Aggiornamento “Tempra alla prova” disponibile ...La piccola Elena Del Pozzo non è stata rapita : la madre ha fatto ...Apex Legend Mobile - Disponibile un nuovo aggiornamentoApex Legends - Storie di Frontiera: Affari di famiglia”Trust riceve per il 2022 la medaglia d’argento di EcoVadisAssassin's Creed compie 15 anni e inizia oggi i festeggiamentiENTRA NEL MONDO DARK FANTASY DI WO LONG: FALLEN DYNASTYEstate in sicurezza: con iotty la casa è a prova di ladroUltime Blog

NETMARBLE'S BATTLE ROYALE GAME 'HYPESQUAD' BEGINS ALPHA TEST ON STEAM TODAY (Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) - Experience Intense, Close-Quarters Combat Matches and Receive the Limited-Time 'Ride Skin' Reward LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

NETMARBLE, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality gaming experiences, has announced the start of the ALPHA TEST for HYPESQUAD, the company's BATTLE ROYALE TPS for Windows PC. Players can join the ALPHA TEST starting TODAY through June 20 on STEAM. Check out a new trailer featuring the GAME's fast-paced, close-quarters, combat action on YouTube. Players can download the Demo App from the STEAM Store or receive a STEAM code from the GAME's official website. Upon joining the ALPHA ...
HypeSquad: Alpha Test Now Live on Steam Until June 20

On joining the alpha test, players get the Ride Skin reward, which they can use during the test and even when the game is officially launched.
