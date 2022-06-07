La serie di graphic novel Alien Samurai Dino Warriors nel metaversoTHE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: HIGH ISLE DISPONIBILE SU PCMSI - nuovi notebook con CPU INTEL CORE HX 12genPotrei mangiare la cacca! Quello che farebbe Kim Kardashian per ...Harry e Meghan Markle : la piccola Lilibet lascia tutti senza fiatoGuerra Ucraina Zelensky : I Russi sono più forti e più numerosiMiami : bimbo 2 anni spara e uccide il padreMaxi blitz internazionale : arresti per drogaCome scegliere un televisore? Caratteristiche e suggerimenti Schiaccia un nodulo pensando fosse un brufolo : Siobhan Harrison ...Ultime Blog

Metal Pay Launches Digital Assets and Payments Service in Europe | Expanding Reach across 30 New Markets

Metal Pay now available across the EU/EEA AMSTERDAM, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallicus, a leader ...

Metal Pay Launches Digital Assets and Payments Service in Europe, Expanding Reach across 30 New Markets (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) Metal Pay now available across the EU/EEA AMSTERDAM, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Metallicus, a leader in Digital Assets technology, today announced the expansion of its Metal Pay product across the EU and EEA. Metal Pay is a simple, secure and free financial app where you can buy and sell over 65 cryptocurrencies and link directly with your cash balance. Metal Pay user funds in the United States are FDIC-insured, and the expansion to Europe will ensure equivalent safeguards through protection in an EEA-authorised credit institution. "We have been hearing from people across Europe that they wanted us to put Metal Pay into their hands – and I'm thrilled to announce ...
