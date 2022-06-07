IUCN and Huawei call for greater technology adoption to protect nature

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) Echoing the "Only One Earth" theme of World Environment Day on June 5, the International Union for Conservation of),, and global partners explored the role ofinconservation at the Tech for a Better Planet summit. SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/The International Union for Conservation of),, and conservation project partners came together today tofor an increased global drive to develop and deploy new technologies to betterthe Earth. The two partners hosted the "Tech for a Better Planet" online summit to demonstrate howcan vastly improveconservation outcomes, unveiling new ...