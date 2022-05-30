NEW WEBSITE REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT DELOREAN' S ALPHA5 EV

Respawn e Lucasfilm Games presentano Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorPokémon Company International disponibile l'espansione Spada e Scudo ...PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ disponibile SD Gundam Battle Alliance - svelata la data di uscitaGeForce RTX Serie 30 “Pronte e in Stock” nuovamente disponibiliMY LITTLE PONY: AVVENTURA A MARETIME BAY SU CONSOLE E PC OGGIMario Strikers: Battle League Football arriva a giugno DESTINY 2 - AFFRONTA GLI INCUBI NELLA SEGRETA DUALITÀJURASSIC PARK: IL DOMINIO - ECCO I NUOVI FUNKO POPeFootball Championship Pro 2022 - annunciati gli otto Club che ...Ultime Blog

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DELOREAN Motor Company, Inc. has given the public its ...

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/

DELOREAN Motor Company, Inc. has given the public its FIRST complete LOOK at the highly anticipated ALPHA5, their all-new EV. The images are available on the company's redesigned WEBSITE, where early access subscribers have the opportunity to see the vehicle a full day before the site goes globally public. Gallery photos explore the coupe's exterior and interior, revealing sleek lines, classic louvers, and DELOREAN's iconic gull-wing doors. Images and accompanying details of the vehicle shed light on the dimensions of the car, two of its exterior paint colors, including a launch edition debuting at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance in August, and the long-awaited specs. Estimated specifications include a range of 300+ miles, a ...
