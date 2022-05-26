LumiraDx HbA1c Test Achieves CE Mark, Addresses Growing Global Need for Diabetes Screening and Monitoring with its Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostic Platform (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics company, today announced its HbA1c Test has achieved CE Marking. Used with the LumiraDx Platform, the Test provides results in under seven minutes from sample application for the Monitoring of individuals with Diabetes, and as an aid in Screening and identifying patients who may be at risk for developing Diabetes, all at the Point of Care. The addition of HbA1c to the LumiraDx Test menu,
Raymond James Sees 'Pipeline Key Success Factor' For This MedTech StockRaymond James has reiterated Outperform rating on LumiraDx Limited's (NASDAQ: LMDX) shares after 1Q revenue beat but lower than expected margins that ultimately do very little to impact long-term ...
LumiraDx Q1 Revenues up 18 PercentLumiraDx said that the installed base for its point-of-care ... and growth potential from our R&D pipeline with recent and planned product launches such as HbA1c, SARS-CoV-2 Ultra, and our SARS-CoV-2 ...
