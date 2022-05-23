Come scegliere le fedi nuzialiDichiarazione precompilata : da oggi lunedì 23 maggio 2022 si scarica ...Ridatemela! Rubata la medaglia dello scudetto rossonero a Stefano ...Saro Grimani, l'artista di chi non ha voceSvelato il nuovo Campione di League of Legends: Bel'VethCelly presenta la gamma di prodotti brandizzata Fiat 500Yuga Aoyama arriva in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2The Sandbox acquisisce Cualit per accelerare il Web3 e il MetaversoSerj Tankian dei System of a Down si unisce a Metal: HellsingerGTA Online: ricompense quadruple nelle gare terrestri e per veicoli ...Ultime Blog

Spaceti Receives New Funding to Accelerate European and American Growth and Expand to the Middle East

Spaceti Receives
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
AMSTERDAM, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaceti, a Holistic Building Experience platform, announced ...

zazoom
Commenta
Spaceti Receives New Funding to Accelerate European and American Growth and Expand to the Middle East (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) AMSTERDAM, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Spaceti, a Holistic Building Experience platform, announced today a Funding round led by Watheeq Proptech Venture and Venture to Future Fund. "Spaceti is on a mission to help real estate managers make data-driven decisions to improve operational efficiencies while enhancing building user experience," said Max Verteletskyi, CEO & Cofounder at Spaceti. Spaceti solutions, distributed via its partner's network in more than 20 countries, create hybrid, flexible, and sustainable built environments. Spaceti's platform serves large Enterprise clients such as Vodafone, Deloitte, Steelcase, and asset managers like CBRE, British Land, and PFA, covering more than 30mil. + square feet. Khaled Zaidan, Managing Partner at Watheeq Proptech Venture from Saudi ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Spaceti Receives New Funding to Accelerate European and American Growth and Expand to the Middle East

Spaceti, a Holistic Building Experience platform, announced today a funding round led by Watheeq Proptech Venture and Venture to Future Fund.

Spaceti Holding B.V.: Spaceti Receives New Funding to Accelerate European and American Growth and Expand to the Middle East

Spaceti, a Holistic Building Experience platform, announced today a funding round led by Watheeq Proptech Venture and Venture to Future Fund. "Spaceti ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Spaceti Receives
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Spaceti Receives Spaceti Receives Funding Accelerate European