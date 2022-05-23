Only one day left to IVS 2022! (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) If you haven’t registered yet, do it now for free and sign up for the conferences of your choice! EVENTS PROGRAMME TUESDAY, MAY, 24, 2022 Opening Conference: Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor, 16:30 – 17:30 Roundtable “The role of hydrogen in the new decarbonization scenarios”: Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor, 18:00 – 19:30 GALA DINNER: 20:00 WEDNESDAY, MAY, 25, 2022 IVS EXHIBITION: 10:00 – 18:00 IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 1 Advances in safe valve design, materials, manufacturing, coatings and focus on additive manufacturing 10:30 – 12:30 Room 1 – First Floor • Selection and Application of Nickel Aluminium Bronze to Isolation Valves • Castings Production of Sdss with high wall thicknesses • A new equation for flow through surface choke valve in digital field calculations • Implications of Robotic Process Automation and Machine Learning: RFQ Process in Industrial Valve Market • Circular ... Leggi su bergamonews (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) If you haven’t registered yet, do it now for free and sign up for the conferences of your choice! EVENTS PROGRAMME TUESDAY, MAY, 24, 2022 Opening Conference: Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor, 16:30 – 17:30 Roundtable “The role of hydrogen in the new decarbonization scenarios”: Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor, 18:00 – 19:30 GALA DINNER: 20:00 WEDNESDAY, MAY, 25, 2022 IVS EXHIBITION: 10:00 – 18:00 IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 1 Advances in safe valve design, materials, manufacturing, coatings and focus on additive manufacturing 10:30 – 12:30 Room 1 – First Floor • Selection and Application of Nickel Aluminium Bronze to Isolation Valves • Castings Production of Sdss with high wall thicknesses • A new equation for flow through surface choke valve in digital field calculations • Implications of Robotic Process Automation and Machine Learning: RFQ Process in Industrial Valve Market • Circular ...

giroditalia : ?? LAST KM / STAGE 1??2? ?? After more than 200 kilometres, there is only one spot on the top step of the podium… - yminnivr : Mi sta chiarament dicendo che non posso cambiare one and only perché non c'è nessuno migliore di lui ed ha eagione - yminnivr : Jungwon scusami tanro non ti toglierò puu come one and only ?? - idolkjs : RT @eleonora_mnt: 'C'è solo un capitano, un capitaaaaano, c'è solo un capitano' Danielle: 'what's this?' 'there's only ONE CAPTAIN, cap.… - loviebchan : @strwbrrsk secondo me è lui il tuo one and only -