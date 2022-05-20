Qoocam EGO 3D Camera Snaps Open a New Video Dimension for Content Creators (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kandao, a pioneer in VR technology, is excited to announce the launch of its Qoocam EGO: the world's first 3D Camera to offer instant playback, editing and sharing. On the heels of a smash-hit crowdfund campaign on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, The Qoocam EGO delivers a complete, true-to-life 3D experience. It offers a thrilling, cutting-edge way for anyone – from professional Creators to casual photographers – to capture, edit and share their memories in a vivid new Dimension. The Qoocam EGO was recently the honoured recipient of the iF Design Award for its outstanding differentiation and innovation. Its capabilities, design, and impact have been highly praised by critics as well. Industry-leading Video quality and innovative ...Leggi su iltempo
