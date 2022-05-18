Shandong builds a new platform for global youth exchanges: uniting global youth to create a better future (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) JINAN, China, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A news report from iqilu: On May 13, an international youth exchange conference with the theme of "Vibrant Shandong for Shard future" was held in Jinan, Shandong. The opening ceremony of the conference, through a combination of online and offline activities, attracted more than 5,000 international youth representatives, elites and guests from 48 countries around the world. Aleksandar Vu?i?, President of the Republic of Serbia, and Taneti Maamau, President of the Republic of Kiribati, and other political leaders addressed the conference via video links. The conference, focusing on the international youth, following the characteristics of the young audience, pooling ...Leggi su iltempo
Shandong builds a new platform for global youth exchanges: uniting global youth to create a better futureOn May 13, an international youth exchange conference with the theme of "Vibrant Shandong for Shard Future" was held in Jinan, Shandong. The opening ceremony of the conference, through a combination
