Dortmund, Bellingham: 'Io non sono come Haaland! Sul mio futuro vi dico che...' (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) Se Erling Haaland lascerà il Borussia Dortmund per il Manchester City, Jude Bellingham è concentrato solo sul club tedesco e ha...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
Luxgraph : Haaland, Bellingham: 'Il City è fortunato, mi mancherà molto' - sportli26181512 : Borussia, #Bellingham: '#Haaland? Felice per lui. Mi mancherà molto': Il giovane inglese ha parlato dell'addio dell… - FilippoArcolin : Jude #Bellingham conferma che resterà al #Dortmund anche la prossima stagione. Dice 'l'unica cosa che sto pensando… - LeBombeDiVlad : ??? #BorussiaDortmund, arriva la conferma di #Bellingham sul futuro ?? Le dichiarazioni #LBDV #LeBombeDiVlad… - SadStoks : Non c'è niente da fare al borussia dortmund sanno lavorare.... Un altro baby fenomeno in casa oltre i vari bellingh… -
Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlino, Bundesliga: tv, formazioni, pronosticiLe probabili formazioni di Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlino BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3 - 4 - 2 - 1): Hitz; Can, Akanji, Zagadou; Wolf, Witsel, Bellingham, Guerreiro; Brandt, Reus; Haaland. HERTHA BERINO (...
Vincono City e Dortmund, il Psg fermato dal Brugge. Ajax a valanga sullo Sporting... le partite del mercoledì BESIKTAS - BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1 - 2 Sono bastati poco più di 45 minuti al Borussia Dortmund per mettere le cose in chiaro contro il Besiktas. Jude Bellingham e Erling Haaland,...
- Borussia, Bellingham: "Haaland Felice per lui. Mi mancherà molto" Corriere dello Sport
- Dortmund, Bellingham: 'Io non sono come Haaland! Sul mio futuro vi dico che...' Calciomercato.com
- Haaland, Bellingham: "Il City è fortunato, mi mancherà molto" Tuttosport
- La scelta forte di Bellingham per il suo futuro Isola News
- "Possiamo vincere la battaglia di Jude Bellingham" - Il Dortmund promette di mantenere Tebigeek
‘I will be here’: £49,000-a-week man Jürgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign is going nowhereThe 54-year-old has supposedly become fixated on the 18-year-old as a result of his stunning performances for Borussia Dortmund. Well, Bellingham has been speaking to RNBVB, who quote him as saying: ...
Jude Bellingham makes transfer decision amid Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool linksJude Bellingham has confirmed he is staying at Borussia Dortmund for at least one more season despite attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. Bellingham, 18, ...
Dortmund BellinghamSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dortmund Bellingham