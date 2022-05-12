Celly CLICKTRACKPRO RecensioneNOVITÀ SU CALL OF DUTY: PROJECT AURORABologna Game Farm, si gioca!Esplorazioni Pokémon Super andrà in onda in tutto il mondo Kingston Fury Renegade PS5 RecensioneIn Cina aereo prende fuoco : Almeno 40 feritiUccide la madre 90enne soffocandola e poi si impiccaGuerra Ucraina : Processo per crimini di guerra per soldato russoTenta di violentarla e lei lo uccide con una mossa di jiu jitsuBattlegrounds: Lobby Legends celebra la festa di Noblegarden questo ...Ultime Blog

Pocared Diagnostics, an Israeli rapid infectious diseases diagnostics leader, secures a EUR 22 million EIB backing for completion of the development and commercialization of its rapid testing system (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) - - First EIB support for medtech investment in Israel - Financing to accelerate development of rapid testing system to improve infectious disease diagnosis and antibiotics stewardship - Automated phenotypic testing, revolutionizing infectious diseases diagnostics from sample to answer REHOVOT, Israel, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Research and development of fully automated testing of bacteria and infectious diseases by Pocared diagnostics will be accelerated by EUR 22 million of European Investment Bank specialized venture debt formally announced earlier ...
POCARED Diagnostics is currently finalizing development of a new microbiology testing system that has the potential to revolutionize infectious disease diagnosis by providing comp ...
