Pocared Diagnostics, an Israeli rapid infectious diseases diagnostics leader, secures a EUR 22 million EIB backing for completion of the development and commercialization of its rapid testing system (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) - - First EIB support for medtech investment in Israel - Financing to accelerate development of rapid testing system to improve infectious disease diagnosis and antibiotics stewardship - Automated phenotypic testing, revolutionizing infectious diseases diagnostics from sample to answer REHOVOT, Israel, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Research and development of fully automated testing of bacteria and infectious diseases by Pocared diagnostics will be accelerated by EUR 22 million of European Investment Bank specialized venture debt formally announced earlier ...Leggi su iltempo
Pocared Diagnostics, an Israeli rapid infectious diseases diagnostics leader, secures a EUR 22 million EIB backing for cPOCARED Diagnostics is currently finalizing development of a new microbiology testing system that has the potential to revolutionize infectious disease diagnosis by providing comp ...
