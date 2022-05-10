Turtle Beach Stealth 700, 600 Gen 2 Max e 600 Gen 2 sono disponibiliUbisoft: nuovi aggiornamenti per Tom Clancy's The Division 2ZTE Axon 40 Ultra è stato lanciato in CinaUcraina, Presidente Russo Putin : La Nato non ha voluto ascoltarciTerremoto Oggi : 4 scosse a Firenze, la più forte magnitudo 2.7Alessandria : ucciso portiere albergo Hotel LondraDove trovare ispirazione per creare un logoAmplificatore vocale portatile SHIDU cassa con microfono cuffia ...Remote Life uscirà il 27 maggio 2022 Studiare le lingue da autodidatta o online: consigli per non perdere ...Ultime Blog

Huawei SD-WAN Recognized as a Gartner® Peer™ Customers' Choice for Third Year in a Row

SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei announced that it has been named a 2022 ...

Recently, Huawei announced that it has been named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, receiving this distinction for a Third straight Year. According to the Voice of the Customer report, Huawei SD-WAN received a total of 102 reviews and an overall rating of 4.9/5 stars from Customers across industries around the globe as of December 2021. Huawei SD-WAN is also named the "Customers' Choice" in three categories: Midsize Enterprise, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the same report. We think, such distinctions are a testament to the widespread endorsement of Huawei's SD-WAN solution from ...
