Huawei SD-WAN Recognized as a Gartner® Peer™ Customers' Choice for Third Year in a Row (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, Huawei announced that it has been named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, receiving this distinction for a Third straight Year. According to the Voice of the Customer report, Huawei SD-WAN received a total of 102 reviews and an overall rating of 4.9/5 stars from Customers across industries around the globe as of December 2021. Huawei SD-WAN is also named the "Customers' Choice" in three categories: Midsize Enterprise, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the same report. We think, such distinctions are a testament to the widespread endorsement of Huawei's SD-WAN solution from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Recently, Huawei announced that it has been named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, receiving this distinction for a Third straight Year. According to the Voice of the Customer report, Huawei SD-WAN received a total of 102 reviews and an overall rating of 4.9/5 stars from Customers across industries around the globe as of December 2021. Huawei SD-WAN is also named the "Customers' Choice" in three categories: Midsize Enterprise, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the same report. We think, such distinctions are a testament to the widespread endorsement of Huawei's SD-WAN solution from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Offerte Amazon 8 maggio fino al 59% su Apple, AVM, Sony, Lenovo, APC, Acer, Oral - B... Ugreen, Wacom Apple, Xiaomi, Soundcore, Razer, Benq, JBL, D - link Apple, Sandisk, Lexar, Huawei, ... Wi - Fi 6 fino a 6 Gbit/s, WAN a 2.5 Gb, 3x LAN Gb, Access Point, Design Compatto In offerta a 184,...
Offerte Amazon 11 aprile fino al 48% su Apple, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, Manfrotto, Tamron, Lexar...99 - invece di 184,67 sconto 26% - fino a scadenza sconosciuta Click qui per approfondire Huawei B311 - 211 - Router 4G Wireless LTE 150 MBps, WiFi Mobile, con 1 Porta GE LAN/WAN, WiFi da 300 MBps ... 40 La migliore router wifi 4g del 2022 - Non acquistare una router wifi 4g finché non leggi QUESTO! GolfMag.it
Huawei SD-WAN Recognized as a Gartner® Peer™ Customers' Choice for Third Year in a RowSHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei announced that it has been named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for ...
Trend Micro One, la piattaforma unificata di sicurezza che offre una protezione completaLa soluzione di Trend Micro promette visibilità e controllo su tutta la superficie di attacco. Supporata l'analisi del rischio informatico ed è in grado di mitigare e rispondere alle minacce cyber ...
Huawei WANSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei WAN