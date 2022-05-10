CGTN | China stresses the need to bring more stability to an age of instability

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) BEIJING, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/on Monday highlighted the pressingtoand certainty to an age of inand transformation, given the ongoing complex changes in the international landscape and a marked rise in difficulties and challenges for global security and development. During a virtual meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the two countries to work together to maintain a sound and steady relationship to contribute significantly to world peace and tranquility. Xi's latest call came after he urged the EU to work withto add stabilizing factors to a turbulent world during a virtual meeting with the EU chiefs on April 1. During Monday's talks, Xi said it is particularly ...