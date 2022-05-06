Eat Your Salad dei Citi Zeni: testo e significato della canzone lettone (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) Eat Your Salad dei Citi Zeni rappresenterà la Lettonia all'Eurovision Song Contest 2022: il testo è in inglese e il significato è curioso. Eat Your Salad: testo e significato della canzone che rappresenta la Lettonia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 su Donne Magazine. Leggi su donnemagazine
Chi sono i Citi Z"ni: tutto sulla band in gara a EurovisonCon il brano 'Eat Your Salad' ottengono un ampio consenso, sancendo una schiacciante vittoria sugli altri gruppi in gara. A Torino, i lettoni Citi Z"ni si esibiranno nella prima metà della prima ...
Eurovision 2022, la quinta giornata di prove a TorinoLETTONIA - Citi Z"ni - Eat your salad Simpatici e irriverenti nonché grandi amanti della verdura (e di altro), i Citi Z"ni regalano tre minuti di leggerezza. La performance è coloratissima e loro ... Eurovision 2022, Lettonia, Citi Zeni, Eat your salad, testo, traduzione, video Donnaclick
