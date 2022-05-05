Sun Nuclear Highlights New SunSCAN™ 3D System & Smart Quality Management Solutions at ESTRO 2022 (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) - Also featured: SunCHECK™ Platform Updates, Newly Assimilated CIRS Solutions &; Clinical User Insights MELBOURNE, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), will feature its comprehensive Solutions portfolio for independent, integrated Quality Management of Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging at the ESTRO 2022 Congress, held May 6-10 in Copenhagen, Denmark. ESTRO will mark the first live showing of the new SunSCAN™ 3D Cylindrical Water Scanning System. Throughout ESTRO in the Sun Nuclear booth (Hall C 1010), the ...Leggi su iltempo
Sun Nuclear Introduces SunSCAN 3D, Next - Generation Cylindrical Water Scanning SystemSystem to Debut at ESTRO Annual Congress & Upcoming Online Release Event MELBOURNE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear), a wholly - owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), today announced the release of the SunSCAN™ 3D cylindrical water scanning ...
