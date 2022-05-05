Philips GoPix 1 Presented with 2022 iF Design & Red Dot Awards (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The recently released world's slimmest and pocket-sized projector, Philips GoPix 1, has been awarded the 2022 iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its excellent product Design. Philips Projection is very enthusiastic about being granted these Awards. It validates our company's mission to produce high-quality pocket projection technology and deliver products that showcase our creative qualities in device conception and Design. "We are delighted and honored to receive these two world-renowned Awards: Red Dot and iF Design 2022. Crafted to be the Ultimate Companion for Digital Nomads, the GoPix 1 creates the perfect ...Leggi su iltempo
The recently released world's slimmest and pocket-sized projector, Philips GoPix 1, has been awarded the 2022 iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its excellent product Design. Philips Projection is very enthusiastic about being granted these Awards. It validates our company's mission to produce high-quality pocket projection technology and deliver products that showcase our creative qualities in device conception and Design. "We are delighted and honored to receive these two world-renowned Awards: Red Dot and iF Design 2022. Crafted to be the Ultimate Companion for Digital Nomads, the GoPix 1 creates the perfect ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
First Trust Global Funds PLC UK Regulatory Announcement: Net Asset Value(s)ChipMOS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS Gunzilla Games Announce Off The Grid, a Next-Generation Batt.. Philips GoPix 1 Presented with 2022 iF Design & Red Dot Awar.. Palmercare Chiropractic - ...
PureTech Announces Share Buyback Program of up to $50 MillionSet within a dystopian... at 02:00 Philips GoPix 1 Presented with 2022 iF Design & Red Dot Awards The recently released world's slimmest and pocket-sized projector, Philips GoPix 1, has been awarded ...
Philips GoPixSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Philips GoPix