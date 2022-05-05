AEW Dark 03.05.2022 (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) Spazio a tanti giovani nella nuova puntata di Dark, che rivedremo poi anche a Dynamite e Rampage. Andiamo a vedere cosa è successo con tutti i risultati. Risultati Dark: John Silver batte Ryan Nemeth The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) battono The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) Shawn Spears batte Lord Crewe Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) battono Terry Yaki & Jay Lucas Julia Hart batte Jacey Love Tony Nese batte Leon Ruffin Angélico batte Yuya Uemura Dante Martin batte Invictus Khash Toni Storm batte Diamanté Leggi su zonawrestling
