Fan Token, Il Milan è in vantaggio sull’Inter: i rossoneri sono sul podio (Di martedì 3 maggio 2022) Il Milan e l'Inter non si sfidano non solo in campo, ma anche nel mondo dei fan Token: i rossoneri sono avanti anche in questo casoLeggi su pianetamilan
Elon Musk e la vignetta politica: è già un Nft, vale 3600 dollariTesla non fa che aumentare il tiro alla fune tra fan e detrattori. L'ultima uscita è una vignetta ... originariamente tweetata nel 2021, è diventata un Nft (Non fungible token, di fatto un'opera ...
Un caffè con Paolo Maldini: l'esperienza unica del tifoso rossonero a Casa MilanL'unione fa la forza Il merito è della disponibilità del Milan e di Maldini, ma anche dei fan token che il sostenitore possiede. L'esperienza fianco a fianco con la leggenda rossonera è infatti una ...
Rangers and Hibs face sponsor uncertainty as digital partners take massive step to ‘cease trading’Founded by Australian-based father-son pair, Ricky and Corey Jackson - the firm are in the digital non-fungible token (NFT) collectables business. It allows them to develop innovative creative digital ...
The best possible day for an Italian football fan: A coffee with Paolo Maldinione of those available in the fan engagement programme created by the Fan Tokens platform. A gift that Matteo will surely never forget. The experience of the tifoso at Casa Milan took place at the ...
