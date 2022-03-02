Univar Solutions Opens Latest Solution Center for its Global Ecosystem of Innovation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 2 marzo 2022) State-of-the-art laboratory to support ingredient and specialty chemical, product formulation application development and more sustainableacross Europe and beyond. DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("" or "the Company"), achemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced the opening of its. Located in Essen, Germany, thisserves as the flagship facility for Europe and as one of the Company'spoints for a...