SmallRig introduces the "Black Mamba" Series Ecosystem for the Panasonic LUMIX GH6, featuring innovative and ergonomic designs for the ultimate filming experience. (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) SHENZHEN, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Striving to maximize the stunning video performance of the Panasonic LUMIX GH6 camera, SmallRig has released a complete accessory Ecosystem - the "Black Mamba" Series for content creators - to get the most out of the GH6 camera. The LUMIX GH6 is Panasonic's latest high-end Micro Four Thirds video camera. Its vast range of video modes, advanced image stabilization, and the ability to record 4:2:2 10-bit C4K 60p with no time limit makes the LUMIX GH6 an excellent camera for YouTubers and filmmakers. The SmallRig "Black Mamba" Series Ecosystem includes a full cage, a handheld kit, a 12mm/15mm ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
