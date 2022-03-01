PRE-ORDER DEL NUOVO BETRAYAL AT HOUSE ON THE HILLKingston FURY presenta le DDR5 SODIMMRIOT News | Il ‘CIRCUITO TORMENTA’ sta per tornare! TURTLE BEACH: NUOVE CUFFIE GAMING STEALTH 600 GEN 2 MAX E 600 GEN 2 ...PUZZLE QUEST 3 MONDIALE PER PC E DISPOSITIVI MOBILEToshiba, un hard disk per ogni papàLOGITECH G: NUOVE CUFFIE GAMING ASTRO A10 WIRED WWE 2K22 - roster ufficiale e TrailerValentino Rossi torna in pista con Gran Turismo 7Vasco Electronics annuncia novità nei traduttori vocali al MWC 2022Ultime Blog

SmallRig introduces the Black Mamba Series Ecosystem for the Panasonic LUMIX GH6 | featuring innovative and ergonomic designs for the ultimate filming experience

Striving to maximize the stunning video performance of the Panasonic LUMIX GH6 camera, SmallRig has released a complete accessory Ecosystem - the "Black Mamba" Series for content creators - to get the most out of the GH6 camera. The LUMIX GH6 is Panasonic's latest high-end Micro Four Thirds video camera. Its vast range of video modes, advanced image stabilization, and the ability to record 4:2:2 10-bit C4K 60p with no time limit makes the LUMIX GH6 an excellent camera for YouTubers and filmmakers. The SmallRig "Black Mamba" Series Ecosystem includes a full cage, a handheld kit, a 12mm/15mm ...
