Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson Welcomes 4th Baby With Husband (Di domenica 27 febbraio 2022) Another Baby for Briana Culberson! Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter gave birth to her fourth child on Wednesday, February 23. Bode Miller and More Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Read article “On February 23rd, she arrived and completed our Culberson family ,” the 34-year-old nurse’s Husband, Ryan Culberson, announced via Instagram on Saturday, February 26. “Cora Rose is a whopping 4 lbs 13 oz as we bring her home from the hospital today. She’s a beautiful healthy blessing and we’re all so in love! Owen said ‘I guess I love her.’” Briana and Ryan Culberson’s Daughter Cora Rose. Courtesy of Ryan Culberson/InstagramRyan announced in ...Leggi su cityroma
