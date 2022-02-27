RISULTATI | GCW The Coldest Winter 26 02 2022

(Di domenica 27 febbraio 2022) Idello Show andato in scena Sabato a Los Angeles, California: GCW TheSabato 26 Febbraio – Los Angeles, Calfornia (USA) – Ninja Mack batte Jack Cartwheel (8:31) – Jordan Oliver batte Dark Sheik (9:28) – Thunder Rosa batte Tony Deppen (17:49) Do Or Die Death Match – Jimmy Lloyd batte Alex Zayne (11:20) Eight Man Tag Team Match – The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice) & BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) battono Team LA Fights (Hunter Freeman, Jai Vidal, Jordan Cruz & Sandra Moone) (9:56) – Kevin Blackwood batte Grim Reefer (9:53) – Gringo Loco batte Mascara Dorada (10:48) – Blake Christian batte Mike Bailey (24:19)

