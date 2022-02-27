RISULTATI: GCW The Coldest Winter 26.02.2022 (Di domenica 27 febbraio 2022) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Sabato a Los Angeles, California: GCW The Coldest WinterSabato 26 Febbraio – Los Angeles, Calfornia (USA) – Ninja Mack batte Jack Cartwheel (8:31) – Jordan Oliver batte Dark Sheik (9:28) – Thunder Rosa batte Tony Deppen (17:49) Do Or Die Death Match – Jimmy Lloyd batte Alex Zayne (11:20) Eight Man Tag Team Match – The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice) & BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) battono Team LA Fights (Hunter Freeman, Jai Vidal, Jordan Cruz & Sandra Moone) (9:56) – Kevin Blackwood batte Grim Reefer (9:53) – Gringo Loco batte Mascara Dorada (10:48) – Blake Christian batte Mike Bailey (24:19) Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
TSOWrestling : Ecco cosa è successo durante #LAFights3 #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Ecco cosa è successo durante #GCWColdest #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Ecco cosa è successo durante #GCWBelieveMe #TSOW // #TSOS -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RISULTATI GCW
Ringside Episodio 4: WWE Royal Rumble 2022, la road to WrestleMania e quella a AEW Revolution 2022...WrestleMania e quella a AEW Revolution 2022 In Ringside Episodio 4 commenteremo insieme i risultati ... Parleremo anche di IMPACT con l'arrivo di un importante contingente NJPW, di GCW e del ritorno ...
Ringside Episodio 3: commentiamo AEW - Full Gear 2021, i licenziamenti WWE e molto altro... i licenziamenti WWE e molto altro In Ringside Episodio 3 commenteremo insieme i risultati di AEW " ... In più Jon Moxley e la GCW, la indy in più rapida ascesa degli ultimi mesi. L'appuntamento con ...
LA Fights Vol.3 Risultati - GCW The Shield Of Wrestling
LA Fights Vol.3 Risultati – GCWA poche ore dalla messa in onda di GCW The Coldest Winter (i cui risultati li trovate QUI!), LA Fights propone il suo terzo show sulla scia del successo dei suoi predecessori. In questo terzo show fan ...
GCW The Coldest Winter 2022 RisultatiHaven’t seen #GCWHeartbreak? Get caught up on last night’s event with the Discount #FITE bundle, and get ready for tonight’s event, too.
RISULTATI GCWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RISULTATI GCW