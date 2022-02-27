BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Arriva Kone XP - mouse da gaming PC di ROCCAT disponibile il Pre-orderLEGO e Vespa celebrano il Made in Italy con il nuovo set LEGO VESPA ...GTA Online - Ricompense Contratti confidenziali, missioni ...Ultime Blog

I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Sabato a Los Angeles, California: GCW The Coldest ...

RISULTATI: GCW The Coldest Winter 26.02.2022 (Di domenica 27 febbraio 2022) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Sabato a Los Angeles, California: GCW The Coldest WinterSabato 26 Febbraio – Los Angeles, Calfornia (USA) – Ninja Mack batte Jack Cartwheel (8:31) – Jordan Oliver batte Dark Sheik (9:28) – Thunder Rosa batte Tony Deppen (17:49) Do Or Die Death Match – Jimmy Lloyd batte Alex Zayne (11:20) Eight Man Tag Team Match – The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice) & BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) battono Team LA Fights (Hunter Freeman, Jai Vidal, Jordan Cruz & Sandra Moone) (9:56) – Kevin Blackwood batte Grim Reefer (9:53) – Gringo Loco batte Mascara Dorada (10:48) – Blake Christian batte Mike Bailey (24:19)
