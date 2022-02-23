Top 3 token HODLing, ETH, SOL e AVAX da comprare ora (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Il valore di Ethereum ha visto un aumento del 5% nelle ultime 24 ore. Anche il valore di Solana è aumentato dell'8% nelle ultime 24 ore. Avalanche ha registrato i guadagni più elevati nelle ultime 24 ore, con un aumento del 12%. L'HODLing come strategia è diventato popolare tra gli appassionati di criptovaluta perché descrive un approccio a lungo termine in termini di investimento. La strategia principale implementata qui è quella in cui gli investitori essenzialmente mantengono i loro investimenti in criptovaluta, nonostante i cali di prezzo, con un obiettivo a lungo termine sperando che il token torni di valore. Dovreste comprare Ethereum (ETH)? Il 23 febbraio 2022 Ethereum (ETH) aveva un valore di 2.722,04$. Il valore più alto di tutti i tempi (ATH) di Ethereum (ETH) è stato registrato il 10 novembre 2021, quando il ... Leggi su coinlist.me (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Il valore di Ethereum ha visto un aumento del 5% nelle ultime 24 ore. Anche il valore di Solana è aumentato dell'8% nelle ultime 24 ore. Avalanche ha registrato i guadagni più elevati nelle ultime 24 ore, con un aumento del 12%. L'come strategia è diventato popolare tra gli appassionati di criptovaluta perché descrive un approccio a lungo termine in termini di investimento. La strategia principale implementata qui è quella in cui gli investitori essenzialmente mantengono i loro investimenti in criptovaluta, nonostante i cali di prezzo, con un obiettivo a lungo termine sperando che iltorni di valore. DovresteEthereum (ETH)? Il 23 febbraio 2022 Ethereum (ETH) aveva un valore di 2.722,04$. Il valore più alto di tutti i tempi (ATH) di Ethereum (ETH) è stato registrato il 10 novembre 2021, quando il ...

