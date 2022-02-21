Billups Acquires Ad Tech Startup Outchart to Advance Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) Aspirations

Elden Ring - nuovo trailer approfondisce le meccaniche di giocoLEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestUltime Blog

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billups, the largest privately held out-of-Home (OOH)

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Billups, the largest privately held out-of-Home (OOH) Technology and managed services company in the U.S., has acquired the assets of Outchart, a full-stack software provider for the Digital out-of-Home marketplace. The acquisition follows Billups' recent purchases of Ads on Top in 2022 and MacDonald Media in 2020. The company's growing footprint now covers 19 U.S. and five European markets with over 120 employees. Together, Billups and Outchart will work to deliver on the vision of innovative, data-driven and single-stop Technology solutions for out-of-Home media advertisers, agencies and media owners. At the time of the acquisition, ...
Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company in the U.S., has acquired the assets of Outchart, a full-stack software provider for the digital ...

