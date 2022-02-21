Billups Acquires Ad Tech Startup Outchart to Advance Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) Aspirations (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Billups, the largest privately held out-of-Home (OOH) Technology and managed services company in the U.S., has acquired the assets of Outchart, a full-stack software provider for the Digital out-of-Home marketplace. The acquisition follows Billups' recent purchases of Ads on Top in 2022 and MacDonald Media in 2020. The company's growing footprint now covers 19 U.S. and five European markets with over 120 employees. Together, Billups and Outchart will work to deliver on the vision of innovative, data-driven and single-stop Technology solutions for out-of-Home media advertisers, agencies and media owners. At the time of the acquisition, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
