LG - NUOVA GAMMA DI CUFFIE WIRELESS, SPEAKER E SOUNDBARLegends of Runeterra: Un Viaggio InaspettatoCall of Duty: Vanguard e Warzone - Battle Pass e i bundle della ...Cisterna in fiamme : chiusa la A1 a LodiSTAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC, INIZIA IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO CON ...Noleggio auto a lungo termine: come funziona e a chi conviene?Bici Elettrica Bezior X1500 : Fatbike bella e potente - codice scontoSony presenta LinkBuds - nuova frontiera delle cuffie true wirelessDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri - nuovo trailer di lancioD-Link arricchisce la serie EAGLE PRO AI con nuovi Mesh e Range ...Ultime Blog

Eka collaborates with Microsoft to drive sustainability for global enterprises

Eka collaborates
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
Running on Microsoft Azure, the suite of solutions will help enterprises rise to the challenge of the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Eka collaborates with Microsoft to drive sustainability for global enterprises (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Running on Microsoft Azure, the suite of solutions will help enterprises rise to the challenge of the "big pledge era" and achieve net-zero goals NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Eka Software Solutions, a global leader in providing enterprise cloud solutions for the CFO's office, today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to offer a robust suite of solutions, enabling businesses to reduce their impact on climate change and help them spark a positive change through their sustainability initiatives.   The joint go-to-market offerings will provide sophisticated, cloud-driven sustainability solutions for enterprises to track, measure and gain meaningful insights across their carbon usage, supplier relationships, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Eka collaborates

Eka collaborates with Microsoft to drive sustainability for global enterprises

Running on Microsoft Azure, the suite of solutions will help enterprises rise to the challenge of the "big pledge era" and achieve net-zero goals NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software ...

Eka Software Solutions: Eka collaborates with Microsoft to drive sustainability for global enterprises

Running on Microsoft Azure, the suite of solutions will help enterprises rise to the challenge of the "big pledge era" and achieve net-zero goals NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Eka collaborates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Eka collaborates collaborates with Microsoft drive sustainability