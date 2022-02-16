Eka collaborates with Microsoft to drive sustainability for global enterprises (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Running on Microsoft Azure, the suite of solutions will help enterprises rise to the challenge of the "big pledge era" and achieve net-zero goals NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Eka Software Solutions, a global leader in providing enterprise cloud solutions for the CFO's office, today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to offer a robust suite of solutions, enabling businesses to reduce their impact on climate change and help them spark a positive change through their sustainability initiatives. The joint go-to-market offerings will provide sophisticated, cloud-driven sustainability solutions for enterprises to track, measure and gain meaningful insights across their carbon usage, supplier relationships, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
