Eka collaborates with Microsoft to drive sustainability for global enterprises

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Running onAzure, the suite of solutions will helprise to the challenge of the "big pledge era" and achieve net-zero goals NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/Eka Software Solutions, aleader in providing enterprise cloud solutions for the CFO's office, today announced that it is collaboratingto offer a robust suite of solutions, enabling businesses to reduce their impact on climate change and help them spark a positive change through theirinitiatives. The joint go-to-market offerings will provide sophisticated, cloud-solutions forto track, measure and gain meaningful insights across their carbon usage, supplier relationships, ...