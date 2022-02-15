DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2022 - svelate tutte le informazioniStar Wars: The Old Republic il Trailer in CG debutterà domaniTrust GTX: annuncia la nuova tastiera meccanica da gioco 834 TKL ...San Valentino 2022 : fiori più cari del 29%Mombarone : Trovato corpo dell'alpinista dispersoCisgiordania : ucciso 17enne palestineseAgguato a Roma : Paolo Corelli ucciso in stradaCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD 2 NUOVE MAPPE IN ARRIVOHearthstone: nuovo aggiornamento in arrivo domaniGTA Online: i Viaggi sballati con Franklin e Lamar disponibili Ultime Blog

Billups Buys SaaS Platform Ads on Top to Accelerate Technology Ambitions in Out-of-Home OOH Marketplace

- PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billups, the largest privately held out-of-Home ...

Billups, the largest privately held out-of-Home Technology and managed services company in the U.S., today announced it has acquired Ads on Top, the only API-first ad server and supply-side Platform (SSP) built specifically to handle loops and programmatic digital out-of-Home (DOOH). Ads on Top's flagship product, Switchboard, is a premier DOOH ad server, SSP and campaign management Platform. Switchboard works with nearly any media player and content management system (CMS) and can be embedded into existing operations through robust APIs. Founded in 2016, Ads on Top originally serviced car top advertising in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. This work culminated in the creation of the ultimate DOOH management ...
