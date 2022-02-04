The Winchesters | Gotham Knights e Walker | Independence | The CW ordina il pilot

(Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022) The CW ha annunciato di averto la produzione deidelle serie The. Lo spinoff prequel di Supernatural è tra idi cui The CW hato la produzione. Il network ha infatti annunciato che anchesono entrati nella prossima fase dello sviluppo. Il progetto intitolato Theha come protagonisti John e Mary, i genitori di Dean e Sam Winchester, i protagonisti di Supernatural. Il progetto viene descritto come "l'epica storia d'amore mai raccontata di come John ha incontrato Mary e di come hanno messo tutto a rischio non solo per salvare il ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Winchesters

Movieplayer.it

Sembra dunque chee Walker: Indipendence abbiano catturato l'interesse del network, che ha deciso di dare una chance al racconto di John e Mary Winchester (i genitori di Sam e Dean) e ...Mentre aspettano, i fan di Supernatural potranno ascoltare il nuovo podcast condotto dal cast della serieCW più longeva. Il podcast si chiamerà Supernatural Then and Now , e sarà condotto da ...The CW ha annunciato di aver ordinato la produzione dei pilot delle serie The Winchesters, Gotham Knights e Walker: Independence. Lo spinoff prequel di Supernatural è tra i pilot di cui The CW ha ...Shadow and Act can confirm that The CW has ordered three television pilots, Gotham Knights, Walker: Independence and The Winchesters. The network has also ordered six additional scripts for its Zorro ...