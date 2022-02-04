Apex Legends: Ribellione - incontra Mad Maggie - TrailerGRID LEGENDS - DRIFT, MULTIPLAYER HOP-IN, RAMPE, BOOST E MOLTOCome app e software cambieranno il nostro modo di vivere nei prossimi ...RAINBOW SIX INVITATIONAL 2022 INIZIERA’ A FEBBRAIORed Dead Online: Novità, Bonus e Sconti di febbraioTwo's Day 2/2/22Puzzle Quest 3 gratis a marzo su Steam, App Store e Google PlayLEGO presenta tre nuovi iconici set a tema Star WarsCampionato WRC eSports stagione 2022 inizia il 4 febbraioMorta Monica Vitti a 90 anni : addio reginaUltime Blog

The Winchesters | Gotham Knights e Walker | Independence | The CW ordina il pilot

The Winchesters
The CW ha annunciato di aver ordinato la produzione dei pilot delle serie The Winchesters, Gotham ...

Gotham Knights, Supernatural, Walker, Zorro: ecco tutte le novità in casa The CW

Sembra dunque che The Winchesters e Walker: Indipendence abbiano catturato l'interesse del network, che ha deciso di dare una chance al racconto di John e Mary Winchester (i genitori di Sam e Dean) e ...

Supernatural: il cast condurrà il podcast dedicato al rewatch della serie

Mentre aspettano The Winchesters , i fan di Supernatural potranno ascoltare il nuovo podcast condotto dal cast della serie The CW più longeva. Il podcast si chiamerà Supernatural Then and Now , e sarà condotto da ...
The CW ha annunciato di aver ordinato la produzione dei pilot delle serie The Winchesters, Gotham Knights e Walker: Independence. Lo spinoff prequel di Supernatural è tra i pilot di cui The CW ha ...

The CW Orders Three Pilots Including 'Supernatural' And 'Walker' Spinoffs, More Scripts Ordered For Female-Led 'Zorro'

Shadow and Act can confirm that The CW has ordered three television pilots, Gotham Knights, Walker: Independence and The Winchesters. The network has also ordered six additional scripts for its Zorro ...
