The Winchesters, Gotham Knights e Walker: Independence, The CW ordina il pilot (Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022) The CW ha annunciato di aver ordinato la produzione dei pilot delle serie The Winchesters, Gotham Knights e Walker: Independence. Lo spinoff prequel di Supernatural è tra i pilot di cui The CW ha ordinato la produzione. Il network ha infatti annunciato che anche Gotham Knights e Walker: Independence sono entrati nella prossima fase dello sviluppo. Il progetto intitolato The Winchesters ha come protagonisti John e Mary, i genitori di Dean e Sam Winchester, i protagonisti di Supernatural. Il progetto viene descritto come "l'epica storia d'amore mai raccontata di come John ha incontrato Mary e di come hanno messo tutto a rischio non solo per salvare il ...Leggi su movieplayer
Gotham Knights, Supernatural, Walker, Zorro: ecco tutte le novità in casa The CWSembra dunque che The Winchesters e Walker: Indipendence abbiano catturato l'interesse del network, che ha deciso di dare una chance al racconto di John e Mary Winchester (i genitori di Sam e Dean) e ...
Supernatural: il cast condurrà il podcast dedicato al rewatch della serieMentre aspettano The Winchesters , i fan di Supernatural potranno ascoltare il nuovo podcast condotto dal cast della serie The CW più longeva. Il podcast si chiamerà Supernatural Then and Now , e sarà condotto da ...
