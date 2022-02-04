Grand Theft Auto VI: arriva l’annuncio ufficiale dello sviluppo (Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022) Sopo quasi dieci anni dall’uscita di Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games ha sorpreso l’utenza con l’annuncio ufficiale dello sviluppo di GTA VI Alcuni titoli tendono a non morire mai: Skyrim, quinto capitolo della saga di The Elder Scrolls, ha compiuto solo l’anno scorso il suo decimo anno d’età, mentre rimaniamo ancora in attesa di vedere novità sullo sviluppo del sesto episodio. Inoltre, tra i titoli più popolari che ancora aspettano un seguito vi è senza dubbio anche Grand Theft Auto, anch’esso in procinto di celebrare dieci anni dalla sua uscita. Questo quinto episodio rimane tutt’ora uno dei videogiochi più giocati di tutti i tempi, che ha visto una distribuzione non solo multipiattaforma ma ...Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising
Vlostissimo : La Rockstar ha confermato che è in sviluppo un nuovo capitolo di Grand Theft Auto ?? - Plaffo : Rockstar Games annuncia che Grand Theft Auto 6 è in piena fase di sviluppo! - tuttoteKit : Grand Theft Auto VI: arriva l'annuncio ufficiale dello sviluppo #GrandTheftAuto6 #GrandTheftAutoVI #RockstarGames… - 37ingame : Grand Theft Auto Community Update - Rockstar Games Nell'ultimo community update Rockstar ricorda la versione 'next-… - PCGamingit : Rockstar Games conferma che Grand Theft Auto 6 è in sviluppo avanzato - -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Grand Theft
GTA 5 per PS5 e Xbox Series X - S: ecco la data di uscita (ed è vicina!)Grand Theft Auto V per PlayStation 5 ed Xbox Series X - S sarà disponibile dal 15 marzo , contestualmente alla versione aggiornata di GTA Online. La versione next gen di GTA 5 avrà la possibilità di ...
Grand Theft Auto VI, annuncio a sorpresa di Rockstar: il gioco è ufficialmente in sviluppoRockstar Games ha ufficialmente confermato che Grand Theft Auto VI esiste, e che lo sviluppo è iniziato bene. Lo studio ha pubblicato una comunicazione a sorpresa su Twitter ringraziando i fan per il supporto, e affermando che come ogni nuovo ...
- Grand Theft Auto 6: Rockstar conferma ufficialmente il progetto Hardware Upgrade
- Grand Theft Auto VI, annuncio a sorpresa di Rockstar: il gioco è ufficialmente in sviluppo IGN ITALY
- Rockstar Games al lavoro sul nuovo capitolo di Grand Theft Auto Cyberludus.com
- GTA 6 è realtà e lo conferma proprio Rockstar Games Eurogamer.it
- Rockstar Games conferma che Grand Theft Auto 6 è in sviluppo avanzato PC-Gaming.it
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Rockstar Confirms Grand Theft Auto Six Is On Its WayRockstar has officially confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto is on its way. In the latest Grand Theft Auto community update, Rockstar said: “With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of ...
A new ‘Grand Theft Auto’ is in the works, and already helping Take-Two stockTake-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares rose Friday after the videogame publisher’s studio Rockstar Games confirmed it is actively developing the next version of its lucrative “Grand Theft Auto” ...
Grand TheftSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Grand Theft