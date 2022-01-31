Sony annuncia un nuovo State of PlayNasce la eSerie A Tim Fan Cup powered by PlayStationArisa super sexy! Ecco le mie chiappeCon 3 dosi di vaccino in terapia intensiva : il marito denunciaLa Sposa con Serena Rossi : si farà la seconda stagione?Presidente Parlamento Europeo : Mattarella è un bene per l'Ue Ucraina, Mosca ritiri truppe da confine : Canada sposta soldati a ...Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch Orologio Intelligente -24% Sconto e ...Roberto Mancini da Maria De Filippi a C'è Posta per teLouie Anderson morto a 68 anni : Lo ricordiamo ne Il principe cerca ...Ultime Blog

Neil Frances, il duo di Los Angeles composto da Jordan Feller e Marc Gilfry, sono pronti al debutto ...

“There Is No Neil Frances”, il nuovo disco dei Neil Frances (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) Neil Frances, il duo di Los Angeles composto da Jordan Feller e Marc Gilfry, sono pronti al debutto sulla lunga distanza con ‘There Is No Neil Frances‘, il disco disponibile dal 28 gennaio su etichetta Nettwerk Records. Registrato nel loro studio, Echo Park, l’anno scorso, l’album trasporta l’ascoltatore in un’inebriante festa intergalattica piena di ritmi da discoteca e groove anni ’70. “Our new album is about self-realization and becoming the person that you dream of. The concept is that we are insects on earth who ascend into outer space to become divas at a galactic ball” afferma Neil Frances. Con un tour americano tutto esaurito a ...
