Net-Zero Emissions: Achievements and Way Forward in the Palm Oil's Production (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Palm Oil Industry is well on track towards reaching Net0 Emissions. Facts and figures proving this great achievement was thoroughly discussed during webinar "", hosted by the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) on 26 January 2022. At the opening session, MEP Seán Kelly underlined the need for a partnership between the European Union and producing countries, and reiterated that Palm oil can indeed be produced sustainably. Kelly's statement in ensuring progress on sustainability was shared by Tan Sri Dr Yusof Basiron, CPOPC's Executive Director, who stressed that the Palm oil industry started working towards Net0 Emissions well ahead of others sectors and recalled Palm oil's crucial role producing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Saipem: accordo con Tenaris e Siad per la cattura della Co2"La partecipazione a questo progetto - sottolinea - consolida la nostra strategia di decarbonizzazione dei settori industriali e conferma il ruolo di Saipem come partner ideale per il Net Zero". "...
Ghoulam sempre più vicino alla Lazio: il Napoli lo libera a zero già da gennaioIl quotidiano conferma l'avvicinamento di Faouzi Ghoulam alla Lazio e spiega la strategia biancoceleste: 'La Lazio pensava di prenderlo a parametro zero in estate, ma il Napoli non si opporrebbe ad ...
Smat Cities Challenge: gli innovatori del futuro net zero Rinnovabili
Troppo gas anche dopo il 2035 per Enel e le altre utility europeeI piani industriali delle maggiori utility europee non sono allineati con il traguardo net-zero 2050 della Iea (International energy agency), che prevede di azzerare le emissioni nette di CO2 per metà ...
Dimezzare le emissioni Scope 3 entro il 2030, la promessa della finanza sostenibileMeno 49-65% di emissioni al 2030: la promessa con cui la Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance prova a scuotere il mondo della finanza sostenibile.
